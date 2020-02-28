Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.33. 395,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $442.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.99.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

