Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.05% of Plexus worth $68,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

