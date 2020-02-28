Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will announce $88.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.38 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $69.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $395.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.35 million to $396.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $501.09 million, with estimates ranging from $488.91 million to $511.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,928 shares of company stock worth $1,545,928. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth $1,204,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

