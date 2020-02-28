Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,976 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Pluralsight worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.47. 927,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,928 shares of company stock worth $1,545,928. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

