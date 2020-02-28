Plus500’s (PLUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 941.40 ($12.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 802.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.