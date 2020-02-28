Plus500’s (PLUS) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLUS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 941.40 ($12.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 802.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66).

In related news, insider Alon Gonen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21). Also, insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

