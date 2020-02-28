Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plymouth Ind Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYM opened at $20.34 on Friday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

