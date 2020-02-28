Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Plymouth Industrial Reit updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.81-1.85 EPS.

Shares of PLYM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 246,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,798. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

