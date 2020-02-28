PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 272,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $47.46. 214,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 42.92 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

