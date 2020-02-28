PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,336 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Pra Group worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pra Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pra Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Get Pra Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,763. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.