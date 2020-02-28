PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in H & R Block by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after buying an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 346,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the period.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. 258,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,636. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

