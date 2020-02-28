PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AlarmCom worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.