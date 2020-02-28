PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,876 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

NYSE:CXO traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. 218,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

