PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,883 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.34. 194,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

