PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Olin by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Olin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Olin by 3,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 834,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 216,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

