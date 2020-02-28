PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

