PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $47.08. 1,663,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,186. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

