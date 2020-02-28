PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.55 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

