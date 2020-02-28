POA Market Capitalization Reaches $3.13 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $164,691.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

