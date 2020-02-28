POA Network (POA) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA Network

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

