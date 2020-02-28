Polis Market Capitalization Achieves $6.49 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Polis has a market cap of $6.49 million and $5,604.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. During the last week, Polis has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,658,646 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

