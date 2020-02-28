Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Koinex and Bitbns. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $16.88 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00685505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007930 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 805.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Binance, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Ethfinex, Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

