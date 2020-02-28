PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will post $746.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.60 million and the highest is $763.30 million. PolyOne posted sales of $899.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on POL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth about $14,716,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 482,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 256,105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 259,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

