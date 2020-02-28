Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells $353,344.40 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $210.96. 462,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $154.16 and a one year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

