Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 12.9% in February

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 30th total of 976,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 86,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,604. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Popular has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Popular by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Popular by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

