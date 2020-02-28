Portola Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,479 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,743% compared to the typical volume of 128 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 570,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 77,159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter.

PTLA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 2,614,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $974.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

