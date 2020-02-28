PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,344.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $4,344.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.02586882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.03583339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00690227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00791879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00592196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,385,227 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

