Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 272,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

POWL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 92,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 91.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 147.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Powell Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

