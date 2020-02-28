Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.89 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $37.95 million and $4.89 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay, BX Thailand and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,738,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Binance, ABCC, TDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi, Kucoin, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, Kyber Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.