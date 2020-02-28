PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

PWFL opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

