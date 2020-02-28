PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPHE Hotel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.63) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,011.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,120 ($27.89). The stock has a market cap of $730.30 million and a P/E ratio of 26.96.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.