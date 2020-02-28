PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.08%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PQG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

