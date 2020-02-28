Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 517,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,189. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

