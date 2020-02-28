PRASM One Day Volume Tops $3.00 (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 309.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One PRASM token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, PRASM has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. PRASM has a total market cap of $32,804.00 and $3.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00437891 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011670 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011472 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003378 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

