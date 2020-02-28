Presearch Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Presearch has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $174,180.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00691158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

