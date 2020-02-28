Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) Insider Purchases £72,975 in Stock

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 52,500 shares of Pressure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £72,975 ($95,994.48).

Shares of LON PRES traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.71). The stock had a trading volume of 39,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pressure Technologies Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.