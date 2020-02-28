Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand Sells 2,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRI traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,172. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Primerica by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

