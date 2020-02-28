Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 305,283 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of Ring Energy worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ring Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

