Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37,727 Shares of Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Nesco worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $977,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Nesco stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,302. Nesco Holdings has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

