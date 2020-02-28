Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alcoa worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 165.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 315,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

