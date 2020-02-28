Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4,811.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Glu Mobile worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $680,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLUU. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

GLUU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,846 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

