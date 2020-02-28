Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,160 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

EGRX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,757. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $628.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

