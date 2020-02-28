Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,614 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of HealthStream worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HealthStream by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 5,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.08 million, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

