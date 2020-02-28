Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 305,283 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.29% of Ring Energy worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5,069.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,233 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

REI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 34,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

