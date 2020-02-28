Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 467,451 Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 161,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,244. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

