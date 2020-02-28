Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of L Brands worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in L Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in L Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of LB stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 620,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,684. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

