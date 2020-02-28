Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of TTEC worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.