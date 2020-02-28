Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of NetGear worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 561,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 97,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetGear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTGR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 20,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,063. NetGear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

