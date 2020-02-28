Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 152,853 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1,852.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,140. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,873. The stock has a market cap of $683.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

