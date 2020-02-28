Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,465 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737 in the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of AMPH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

